Serious accident closes Old Yale Road in Abbotsford

Black sedan collided with tree near Clearbrook Road

  • Oct. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A serious accident in central Abbotsford has closed a main thoroughfare.

The southbound lanes in the intersection of Old Yale and Clearbrook roads have been closed after a black sedan left the road and collided with a tree just east of the junction. A police investigation is under way and Old Yale has been closed between South Fraser Way and Countess Way.

More to come

