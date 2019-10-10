Serious accident closes Old Yale Road in Abbotsford

A serious accident in central Abbotsford has closed a main thoroughfare.
The southbound lanes in the intersection of Old Yale and Clearbrook roads have been closed after a black sedan left the road and collided with a tree just east of the junction. A police investigation is under way and Old Yale has been closed between South Fraser Way and Countess Way.
More to come
#Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a collision at Clearbrook Rd and Old Yale Rd. The intersection will be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Thank you for your patience.
— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) October 11, 2019