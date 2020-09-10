The Fraser Health Crisis Line is open 24/7 at 604-951-8855 and 1-877-820-7444

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Septemeber 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

The District of Kent has lit Municipal Hall in solidarity of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Observer has scheduled an upcoming article on how you can help mental health efforts locally. The Fraser Health Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, every day, at 604-951-8855 and 1-877-820-7444. This line is available for those experiencing worry, distress, suicidal thoughts or feelings, addiction issues, mental health problems, family violence, loss and lonliness. Help could be just a call away.

