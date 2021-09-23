September is bustling for the Greater Trail RCMP

September is turning out to be a high call volume month for officers at the Trail and Greater District police station. From a belligerent mask-refuser to thieves lifting whatever is left in cars, to counterfeit cash and car crashes, RCMP officers have been out and about rain-or-shine, taking reports, investigating several cases, and arresting alleged offenders when warranted.

Maskless man

The morning of Sept. 7, Trail RCMP received a complaint about a man who was not wearing a face covering upon entering a public facility in the 1800 block of Columbia Avenue, in Trail. He allegedly refused to don a mask, swore at employees, and then used the facilities without complying with the mandatory mask law. Police launched an investigation and have since identified the perpetrator as a 30-year old man from Abbotsford.

BOLO

Trail RCMP ask the public to Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for a gold-coloured Honda Civic bearing BC licence plate GV01 41P. Report sightings to the detachment at 250.364.2566. Police warn the public to not approach the vehicle or driver.

Teen thief

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 18, Trail RCMP received a report about a man trying to enter vehicles in the 1900 block of Third Avenue, in Trail. The man fled after a witness yelled at him. The suspect is described as approximately 16 years old, wearing a grey jacket, and carrying a brown backpack.

Smash-and-grab

The afternoon of Sept. 18, Trail RCMP received a report from the 1900 block of Topping Street in West Trail that the front passenger window of a vehicle was smashed and a CD case stolen from the interior.

Tool theft

Shortly past noon on Sept. 18, Trail RCMP received a report that the front window of an industrial supply store was smashed with a brick in the 1600 block of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail. A number of tools were stolen. Police are now reviewing video surveillance footage.

Sticky fingers

Sunday morning, Trail RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect was rummaging through an unlocked vehicle in the 2300 block of Tenth Avenue. The RCMP are investigating two additional vehicle break-ins in the Trail area that day. Anyone who witnessed these Sept. 19 incidents, or has information on the perpetrator, is urged to call the Trail detachment to speak to the investigating officer.

Around the same time Sunday morning, Trail RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect took change from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Isabella Crescent in Sunningdale.

Trail police report they are seeing an increase in theft from vehicles and stolen vehicles. Lock vehicles and remove all valuables to prevent yourself from being a victim of this avoidable crime. Trail RCMP emphasize that all of the vehicles recently stolen had been left unlocked with the keys inside. Modern vehicles are very difficult to steal unless someone has access to your keys. Again, to avoid becoming a victim, police advise locals to lock their doors and store car keys in a secure place other than inside the vehicle.

Bogus bill

Trail RCMP received a Sunday report that a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill was used at a business in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue, in Trail. Police continue to investigate and warn the public to be wary before accepting $100 Canadian bills. To learn more about detecting counterfeit money contact the Trail detachment’s non-emergency line.

Sunday crash

Sept. 19 at 2:33 p.m., Trail RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle accident near the intersection of highways 3B and 22A. When an officer arrived, she discovered that a grey car hit a street sign and came to a stop further down the roadway. The car was unoccupied at this time. The officer then received a report that a man was hitchhiking near the scene of the crash. The officer located and spoke to the Fruitvale man, 22, who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident. Based on these circumstances, the officer felt it appropriate to begin an impaired driving investigation. The driver allegedly failed a breath test. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. He was also issued a $368 fine for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and fined $230 for an open container in a public place. Trail RCMP continue to investigate further criminal charges associated to the crash.

Bug crash

Sept. 19, Trail RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on Highway 3B near Nancy Greene Lake Provincial Park. The driver of a Volkswagen allegedly failed to negotiate a corner after striking a puddle of water on the highway. The 20–year-old Passmore woman lost control of the car which caused it to roll over several times. The driver and passenger, a 24-year-old Krestova man, reported minor injuries. Trail police continue to investigate and ask witnesses to contact the detachment to speak to the lead investigator.

Hostile head-butt

Monday morning, just before 6 a.m., Trail RCMP responded to a complaint of erratic driving on Rossland Avenue. The driver had been seen using the emergency brake to skid along the road. The attending officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Victoria Street and Bay Avenue. The driver allegedly made a wild left turn onto Victoria Street and began accelerating at a high rate of speed toward Fruitvale.

The officer caught up to the car and detained it roadside. The driver, a 21-year-old Trail woman, allegedly admitted to having no brakes and then became aggressive with the officer as the investigation progressed. The woman started a fight with the officer who quickly gained control of the suspect. The officer determined she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. The woman was lodged into the cellblock at the Trail detachment. She allegedly continued to resist her arrest and attempted to head-butt and strike the officer while being secured inside a cell.

Read more: No horsin’ around

Read more: First responders urge Greater Trail tenants and homeowners to remove pallets and cardboard

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times