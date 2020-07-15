Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere's death, including two youths

Two separate trial dates have been scheduled in relation to the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man, during the 2018 Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna.

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death — 28-year-old Nathan Truant, 22-year-old Noah Vaten, one male youth and one female youth. The two of the accused were 17 years old at the time and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, even though they are now of age. They also will have their own trial.

The who who cannot be named will stand trial on Nov. 9, 2020, for an estimated 16 days.

Truant and Vaten won’t see their day in court until Feb. 22, 2021.

Vaten remains in custody. Truant and the two minors have been released on bail.

At the time Carriere was killed, he was still relatively new to the city, having recently moved from Mississauga, Ont. He had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

