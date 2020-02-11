Sentencing Wednesday for Chilliwack gangster convicted after crime spree

Prolific offender Jonathan David Olson (left) and Brodie Tyrel Robinson, both of Chilliwack, were convicted of several offences in BC Supreme Court in August 2019 in connection to a crime spree on the Canada Day long weekend in 2017. Robinson is due to be sentenced Feb. 12, 2020.

One of two men convicted after a violent crime spree that culminated in a man being shot in the head is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday.

Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson was convicted alongside Jonathan David Olson in August 2019 for a series of violent incidents over the Canada Day long weekend in 2017.

The two were first charged with attempting to kidnap another gang-connected individual, Dane Miller, but they were found not guilty of that charge.

Miller was shot in the head by one of the two men from a vehicle, but the 27-year-old proved to be a reluctant witness, fearing, as many gang-connected individuals do, for his own safety.

“Mr. Miller expressed general concern at being seen as a rat,” BC Supreme Court Justice Mary Humphries wrote in her decision released on August 23, 2019, adding later in her decision that he “agreed with any suggestion put to him by defence counsel.”

Robinson was also convicted of trafficking cocaine in the case. He is far less known to police and the court system than is Olson who has an extensive violent criminal record from his career in the drug trade.

Crown is seeking a dangerous offender designation for Olson, a high bar for the prosecution to reach.

Offenders designated dangerous can be jailed for an indeterminate length if a judge agrees that an offender convicted in a serious personal injury offence has been convicted previously at least twice of a similar offence.

The 2017 incident for which Olson and Robinson were convicted involved Olson pistol-whipping Miller over the head at the Husky station on Lickman Road. Miller escaped in a mini-van but was shot in the head while driving across the No. 3 Road Highway 1 overpass.

He stopped, wrapped his head in a shirt, called his girlfriend, went home and then to the hospital where he spent the night. The bullet found in the headliner of the Chrysler he was driving came from a gun later located at a residence where Robinson was arrested on July 2 and which had Robinson’s DNA on it.

