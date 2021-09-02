Sentencing hearing for man charged in fatal 2019 Parksville hit-and-run continues Sept. 3

Ryan John Grob to be jailed for death of Spencer Alexander Moore

Family members of Spencer Alexander Moore, the victim involved in a fatal 2019 hit-and-run in Parksville, embrace outside the Nanaimo courthouse steps on Wednesday, Sept. 1, following a sentencing hearing for Ryan John Grob. (Mandy Moraes photo)

The sentencing hearing for Ryan John Grob, the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Parksville two years ago, continued on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Grob was at the Nanaimo courthouse for a third time on Wednesday for his involvement in the death of Parksville man Spencer Alexander Moore.

When the hearings opened on Aug. 12, the Crown requested a six-year jail sentence, with 10 years driving prohibition for Grob, while defence counsel recommended a three-and-a-half to four-year sentence with six years driving prohibition.

During the Aug. 24 hearing, Judge Karen Whonnock indicated the possibility of delivering a longer sentence than what was recommended by the Crown.

On Wednesday, defence counsel, Jeffrey Arndt, cited cases that dealt with similar circumstances and only received minimum sentencing due to the accused’s remorse and the fact they sought treatment, drawing a parallel to Grob’s case.

“With great respect, nothing justifies the unnecessary sentence beyond what the Crown has submitted as the top range. The isolation from the community is a sentence,” said Arndt.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing, Grob addressed the court and apologized to Moore’s family.

“Not only am I embarrassed, I’m ashamed about what I’ve done… With my time in jail, I plan on doing everything I can to better myself through treatment. Anything that’ll help me out in the future,” he said. “I do apologize to the Moore family again. I’m really sorry. It was never intentional, don’t ever think it was intentional. I’ve got to move forward and make better choices.”

The next court date for Grob is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3.

