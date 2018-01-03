Sentencing date for Reuben Buhler set, but victims’ families got a life sentence

Burns Lake resident Reuben Buhler, 56, appeared in Smithers Supreme Court on Dec. 12 to deal with his sentencing hearing process.

His next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 28, at which time Buhler and the families of his victims will hear how long he will have to stay in prison before he becomes eligible for a parole hearing.

Triple homicide

Around 8:25 a.m. on April 27, 2015, the Burns Lake RCMP attended a residence in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue after receiving a report of potential foul play.

Neighbours said they heard gun shots ring out earlier that morning.

When officers entered the residence, they found three people – Ridge Vern Vienneau, Mitchel Wade Ruttan and former Quesnel resident Ehr Ola Anderson – dead inside.

Originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, Buhler entered a guilty plea to three counts of second-degree murder during a court appearance in Smithers Supreme Court.

On May 4, 2017, the accused’s lawyer said Crown agreed to drop the first degree murder charges for a guilty plea to second degree murder charges.

Second degree murder is a deliberate killing, but unplanned.

There was no trial, so the families of the victims did not have to suffer through the re-hashing of the murders during the trial.

Buhler will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

The triple homicide occurred on April 27, 2015 and the murderer will finally be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2018.

Closure for families

The families of the victims have been waiting a long time for closure.

Ehr Anderson’s sister-in-law, Roni Lacy, says there are no words to describe the pain and suffering the family has had to endure.

“Existing, no longer living, we are all broken inside,” the Quesnel area resident says.

“Our sister, Ehr Anderson, was a beautiful soul. Her smile was infectious.

“Ehr was our traveling gypsy. She left an impression where ever she went, and had friends in every town and city across Canada.”

Lacy says Ehr’s relationship with her mother was one of a kind; their birthdays fell on the same day.

“Ehr still held her mom’s hand while walking down the street… they were best friends….

“The bond between Ehr and her brother was one most siblings wish they had.

“Three years later, we still have to tell ourselves this has really happened. She was murdered. He took her from us.

“Without Ehr, our days seem dark. She was our light… sadness consumes us.”

Lacy says the agony of waiting and waiting for sentencing – only to be remanded over and over has left the family in shambles and family members are emotionally drained.

“We are not happy that the Crown accepted a second degree plea.

“However, we feel it really doesn’t matter anymore, nothing will bring her back.”

Three were murdered and all of our lives have changed in a second, she explains.

“Ehr, Ridge and Mitch will forever be remembered. We will hold them in our hearts and do our best to carry on.”