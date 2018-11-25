Sentence handed down for Vernon attempted robber

The Vernon Courthouse is the scene of an Armstrong manslaughter trial. (Google photo)

A Vernon man who was apprehended by a store owner during an attempted robbery has been sentenced.

Heron Talyor, 33, was sentenced to time served plus 263 days in prison for attempted robbery in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Nov. 19. Taylor was also sentenced to three months each for disguising face with intent to commit offence, flight from peace officer and possession of stolen property. All four sentences will be served concurrently.

The Crown entered a stay of proceedings on two other counts.

Taylor will also face a two-year probation order and a mandatory 10-year firearms prohibition.

In January, Taylor was arrested by police after they responded to a panic hold-up alarm at a local convenience store near 32nd Avenue and Alexis Park Drive. Upon their arrival, police found Taylor held in a vehicle by the store owner. He was taken into custody without incident.

