Sensitive graffiti artist targets Princeton Secondary School

Police looking for tips

Princeton RCMP are looking for a socially conscious graffiti artist who targeted the local high school on Christmas Eve.

According to Sergeant Barry Kennedy someone used black spray paint to write “Stop Bullying” in several places on the outer walls of Princeton Secondary School.

The vandal also drew a symbol consisting of two triangles, underlined, and the letters AW.

The incident was reported by a school board maintenance worker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-295-6911.

