Seniors Resource Centre in Salmon Arm offering free income tax preparation

Help with tax returns available to anyone making less than $35,000 per year

The Seniors Resource Centre in Salmon Arm is offering free tax preparation for those in need. (Pixabay Image)

The Seniors Resource Centre in Salmon Arm has once again assembled a group of volunteers to help those in need negotiate tax season.

Between March 1 and April 30, the resource centre will be preparing free simple income tax returns for anyone making less than $35,000 per person or $45,000 per couple.

Administrative coordinator Susan Lieppi said returns should also be simple with most information coming from “T” slips and without a variety of businesses or other income streams to account for.

Read More: Rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building going to Salmon Arm council

Read More: Support, donations exceed expectations for Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year

Lieppi said that although the tax program is operated by the seniors resource centre, it is open to anyone who fits the requirements. Along with seniors, Lieppi said the program has assisted new immigrants, homeless people and others who require help navigating the tax system.

The team of 12 volunteers on board for this year are sure to be busy. Lieppi said demand for the service is high and in previous years they have completed 1,200 returns on average. She added there has already been lots of interest this year.

Read More: Non-profit urges movement on Salmon Arm’s climate action plan

Read More: Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

All returns are checked over either by a volunteer who is a retired accountant, or by Lieppi who is trained as a bookkeeper. She said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided training on helping people through the tax implications of CERB payments and, for the first time, is allowing them to help people claim the simple basic tax write-off for working from home.

Appointments with an intake volunteer can be scheduled by calling 250-832-7000. Necessary documents can be dropped off between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the months of March and April.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer