Seniors host Penticton city candidates forum Sunday

Candidates will be asked about housing, transportation, recreation and safety

Seniors are ready to find out city council candidates’ views at an all-candidates meeting held this Sunday, May 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Hear from the candidates on topics that are of interest to seniors such as; housing, transportation, recreation, safety, and others issues. A by-election to fill one council seat takes place Saturday, June 19.

Seniors will also find out candidates’ thoughts on the city of Penticton’s Age-Friendly Action Plan and Aging Well Penticton Collective Impact Report.

This event is one of many taking place during Penticton’s Senior’s Week from May 30 to June 5. Click here to register for the forum and to find out what other events are taking place.

The seniors’ all-candidates meeting is being organized by Penticton Seniors Action Committee, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society as well as OneSky Community Resources.

This forum comes after the Chamber’s all-candidates meeting on Thursday, May 27 starting at 6 p.m. The forum will go live on the Chamber’s Facebook or you can register to be on Zoom.

