Seniors facility one step closer

At the March 4 meeting, Courtenay council approved third reading of a seniors facility proposed at 925 Braidwood Rd., between the RCMP building and the Prime Restaurant. Dubbed the Atrium at Braidwood, the project includes a mix of independent, assisted and memory care units. Of the 161 suites, 14 would be memory care studios.

•Beginning May, Judith Conway’s display in memory of her son Matthew will be erected at the Courtenay Airpark to bring awareness to the issue of overdose deaths. In 2017, she lost Matthew to a fentanyl overdose.

Coun. Wendy Morin notes that Conway will be taking her campaign to Italy.

“She’s getting the ear of the Pope on this issue,” Morin said. “This is a mom who is grieving the loss of her son, and is putting a lot into reducing stigma around this issue. It’s far more reaching that just our community.”

•Council agreed to consider options, in partnership, to expand the Comox Valley Canoe Racing Club’s space and secure storage compound at the Airpark.

“I think it’s a growing sport, and it’s always wonderful to see new opportunities for people to get out and be active,” Coun. David Frisch said.

•A request for land from Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is under consideration as part of a larger discussion. Habitat has asked council for a donation, or reduced price purchase, of City-owned surplus lands between .25 and one acre to enable the group to continue building affordable housing in the community.

•Council approved a resolution from Doug Hillian to write 20 of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies to initiate dialogue on “our common response to climate change, including financial accountability.” Hillian notes the City has a legislated responsibility to respond to climate change by including greenhouse gas reduction targets, actions and policies in the Official Community Plan.

•Council approved a pair of resolutions from Will Cole-Hamilton: have staff draft an Asset Management Bylaw, and to explore grant options towards acquiring multiple Level 2 Electric Vehicle chargers.