Seniors can being making vaccine appointments on a staggered start date beginning March 8

Here's how Kimberley seniors can make an appointment

British Columbia entered phase 2 of vaccine distribution this month.

Eligible populations in this group include:

• Seniors aged 80 and over who were not immunized in phase 1

• Aboriginal (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people age 65 and over, Elders, and additional First Nations communities not immunized in phase 1

• Hospital staff, community general practitioners, and medical specialists not immunized in phase 1

• Vulnerable populations living and working in select congregated settings

• Staff in community home support and nursing services for seniors

Seniors aged 80 and over, and Aboriginal people aged 65 and over, can call to book immunization appointments starting on March 8 based on their year of birth.

There is a staggered schedule for calling to make an appointment for a vaccination.

Call starting on or after Monday, March 8th if:

You were born in or before 1931 (90+ seniors)

You are an Aboriginal person born in or before 1956 (65+)

Call starting on or after Monday, March 15th if:

You were born in or before the year 1936 (85+ seniors)

Call on or after Monday, March 22nd if:

You were born in the year 1941 or earlier (80+ seniors)

To book an appointment, please call 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PST, seven days a week. People should only call when they are eligible. You can still call, book, and be vaccinated at any time after you become eligible.

A live agent will assist with your booking and provide an appointment date, time, and location.

A family member or support individual may also call to book the appointment on behalf of an eligible person.

To book your appointment through the call centre, please have the following information ready:

• legal name

• date of birth

• postal code

• personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences, BC services cards, or BC Care Card, and

• current contact information, including an email address you or your family checks regularly.

Call centres will never ask people for financial information, including credit card details.

