Seniors affordable housing project moving forward

The Lower Similkameen Community Services Society received $3.1 million from the province to build 24 affordable housing - senior and accessible units. Construction is expected to start this spring.

It’s all coming down to the design.

Sarah Martin, executive director of the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society, says she and the board are currently in talks with the contractor over final design plans for the affordable housing units being built at Mountain View Manor and 7th Avenue.

“We’re right now reviewing plans so that’s a bit of a back and forth on what we want and what we don’t want. So that’s going to take a bit of time,” she said.

In the fall of 2016, it was announced LSCSS received two substantial grants to help with housing in the Lower Similkameen.

A grant of $1.5 million in capital funding was received for an eight-unit expansion at Mountain View Manor at 412 12th Ave. Shortly after, the society received word it also received $1.6 million in capital funding toward a 16-unit housing project on 7th Avenue.

Martin said since word was received about the grants staff have been working to procure a lease with the village for the property on 7th Avenue, had an archeology assessment completed, and awarded the tender for the build.

Martin said there will be four two-bedroom units in the 16-housing unit project on 7th Avenue.

A lot of the design work being contemplated now is the outside aesthetics to ensure the developments fit well into the surrounding neighbourhood.

“LSCSS is torn between quickly developing housing because we understand the need in the community and yet we want to make sure the details are right and there is longterm viability for the housing.”

Martin said there isn’t a date in mind now on when the build might start, but she hoped the permits would be secured by early spring and work underway as soon as possible after that.