Seniors Advocate looking for volunteer advisors from Interior Health region

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is looking for Interior Health seniors to be part of her Council of Advisors. Photo: Office of the Seniors Advocate.

The B.C Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, is seeking applicants from the Interior Health and Fraser Health Authorities to replenish her volunteer Council of Advisors on seniors’ issues.

The council, made up of 25-30 volunteer seniors from around the province, represents diverse backgrounds, ages, geographic areas, life experiences, education, interests, and cultures, and advises the Office of the Seniors Advocate on issues of importance to seniors in B.C.

Interested applicants do not need to have a background in health-care or in working with seniors, but must be aged 65 or older.

“I have been honoured and inspired to have had a group of seniors who have provided so much insight over the past few years,” says Mackenzie.

“The commitment and connection they give to their communities and reflect back to my office is truly inspiring.”

Council members bring forward issues and concerns from their communities and from their own experience, and review projects, reports, and recommendations developed by the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

“They are essentially our eyes and ears on the ground,” says Mackenzie. “These seniors are also an integral part of ensuring that the issues we are bringing forward to the public, service providers, and government are reflective of what is top of mind for seniors in the province.”

They also help raise the profile of the Office of the Seniors Advocate at various senior-focused events in their community.

Council members have a three-year term, and meet in person with MacKenzie and the other council members twice a year in the Lower Mainland. All travel expense costs to attend the meetings are covered.

Applicants are required to be able to read material in English and use a computer, either alone or with assistance. In order to reflect the vast diversity of seniors across B.C., seniors from a variety of health, socioeconomic, educational, and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to apply

Selection criteria for council members have been developed in collaboration with the Council of Senior Citizens’ Organization of B.C. (COSCO), and COSCO will make the final recommendations for the council member appointments. COSCO is an umbrella organization made up of seniors’ organizations and individual members.

Interested seniors are requested to fill out an application and submit it to the Office of the Seniors Advocate by April 30. New council members will be announced in early May.

Application forms and details are available at www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca.

You can also email info@seniorsadvocatebc.ca for more information.

