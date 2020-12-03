RCMP responded to a pedestrian accident Wednesday in Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

Senior pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pitt Meadows

Driver stayed on scene, ticketed by RCMP

A senior was injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Harris and Ford Roads at approximately 1:30 p.m. The 65-year-old woman sustained injuries that police said were not life threatening, and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

She was in the crosswalk at time of collision, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner. A traffic violation ticket was issued to a 27-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with police.

