Senior missing since Monday in North Langley

Soo Kyung Bae took no cash and speaks no English

Soo Kyung Bae was last seen on Monday around noon in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood.

A 79-year-0ld man is missing in Langley and speaks only Korean, RCMP say.

Senior citizen Soo Kyung Bae is believed to have left his Willoughby-area home on Monday, Sept. 30 between noon and 1 p.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Soo Kyung is 5 ft. 5 in., 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He wears gold framed glasses and walks with a limp.

His absence is out of character, Largy said.

Soo Kyung is not believed to have taken any money with him, and he is not known to use public transit.

Anyone with information about Soo Kyung’s whereabouts or a tip that could help locate him is urged to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.