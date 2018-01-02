Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

  Jan. 2, 2018
  News

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself free after falling through the ice of Neskonlith Lake near Chase last week.

On Dec. 28th, 2017 at 3:40 p.m., Chase RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of a man falling through the ice on Neskonlith Lake.

“A 71-year-old man was alone, cross country skiing on the lake, when he fell through the ice,” explained Cpl. Scott Linklater.

“After approximately 10 minutes he was able to pull himself to the ice surface where family and neighbours were able to reach him and take him back to his residence.”

Linklater said the man was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

