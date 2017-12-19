Semis collide closing Highway 1 at Cherry Creek

Kamloops RCMP are warning motorists to avoid Highway 1 west of Kamloops for several hours

UPDATE: 5:01 p.m.

Highway is now open after a vehicle incident 15 km west of Kamloops was cleared by emergency crews.

————

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Kamloops near Cherry Creek.

Kamloops RCMP say a head-on collision between two semi trucks shut down the highway.

“One tractor trailer is in the ditch on its side, the other is totally blocking the road,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“There were no injuries.”

As of 2:15 p.m., RCMP expect the highway to be closed for 2-3 hours for tow trucks to clear the vehicles.

“As soon as possible, police will open the highway to single lane, alternating traffic,” added Shelkie.

“Please avoid Highway 1 in the direction of Cherry Creek for the next few hours.”

