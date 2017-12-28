Harsh weather and poor road conditions prompt Salmon Arm police warning to drivers to be extra vigilant. image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Semi veers off road to avoid vehicles stopped for accident

Harsh weather and poor road conditions prompt police warning

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding people to be extra cautious when out on the road this week.

The reminder comes after police responded to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Pierre’s Point Road Thursday morning.

While at the scene, officers witnessed a fully loaded tractor-trailer veer off road to the right in order to avoid vehicles stopped on the highway.

“No one was injured and the semi will be removed when the poor weather subsides and it is safe to tow it out,” said Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier, adding harsh weather and poor road conditions are expected over the next several days. “The Salmon Arm RCMP are encouraging those driving to be extra vigilant.”

