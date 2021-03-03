Semi trucks avoid head-on collision by inches on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Two semis sideswiped each other after one crossed a double-solid line on the Trans-Canada Highway in Craigellachie on March 2. (Sicamous RCMP image)

Serious injury or death was avoided by inches when one semi truck crossed a double-solid line and struck another on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous.

RCMP were called to the scene of the collision just west of the Last Spike rest stop in Craigellachie at 7:40 a.m. on March 2.

Police determined that a westbound transport truck had crossed the double-solid line and sideswiped an eastbound truck before coming to rest facing west in the eastbound ditch.

A car travelling behind the eastbound semi also sustained minor damage from flying debris.

The driver of the westbound tractor trailer was issued a ticket for crossing a double solid line.

A report from Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said road conditions were good at the time of the collision.

“It was very fortunate that this collision did not result in serious injuries or death as the trucks missed a head-on collision by inches with sideswipe damage down the length of the eastbound trailer,” McNeil said.

