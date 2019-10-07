A semi-truck crashed on Highway 4 Monday morning, slowing traffic in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area. (Photo - Geoff Johnson)

Semi-truck rollover slows traffic heading in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers should 20 minute delays.

A semi-truck crashed on Hwy. 4 near Sutton Pass Monday morning, slowing traffic travelling between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island.

DriveBC is advising that the highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers should 20 minute delays.

Crews are currently assessing the scene and the next update is expected at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Semi-truck crashes on Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet

READ MORE: One dead, two seriously injured in Hwy 4 crash west of Port Alberni

READ MORE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Previous story
Massive fire breaks out at laundromat in Abbotsford
Next story
UPDATED: Authorities re-opend traffic on Quadra Avenue following collision in Saanich Sunday afternoon

Just Posted

Most Read