Semi-truck crashes on Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays as a semi-truck has crashed near Kennedy Lake.
#BCHwy4 – Reports of a vehicle incident on the north end of Kennedy Lake. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. Expect delays in the area #PortAlberni
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2019
The Port Alberni Fire Department stated they were headed to the scene around 2 p.m.
PAFD responding to a report of a semi-truck rollover north of Taylor River rest area on #BCHwy4 Expect delays. Monitor @DriveBC_VI for any impacts to travel. #PAFD #portalberni #tofino
— Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) August 16, 2019
This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.
