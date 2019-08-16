Semi-truck crashes on Hwy. 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino-Ucluelet

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays

Kurt John snapped this photo of bystanders at the scene of a semi-truck crash on Hwy. 4 near Kennedy Lake on Friday afternoon. (Photo - Kurt John)

Drivers heading in or out of Tofino-Ucluelet Friday afternoon should expect delays as a semi-truck has crashed near Kennedy Lake.

#BCHwy4 – Reports of a vehicle incident on the north end of Kennedy Lake. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. Expect delays in the area #PortAlberni — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2019

The Port Alberni Fire Department stated they were headed to the scene around 2 p.m.

PAFD responding to a report of a semi-truck rollover north of Taylor River rest area on #BCHwy4 Expect delays. Monitor @DriveBC_VI for any impacts to travel. #PAFD #portalberni #tofino — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) August 16, 2019

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

