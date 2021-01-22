Semi truck crashes off the side of the highway in Ladysmith

Driver taken to hospital as precaution after single-vehicle crash Friday

Emergency crews were called to a semi-truck crash along the Trans-Canada Highway at Oyster Sto’Lo Road on Friday, Jan. 22. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

A semi truck busted through a highway barrier and rolled onto its side in the ditch in Ladysmith this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Trans-Canada Highway at Oyster Sto’Lo Road on Friday, Jan. 22, where a food distributing company’s truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash off the side of the southbound lanes.

Crews on scene said the truck driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Southbound traffic is pinched at the scene but is continuing to get through.

Semi truck rolled over the side of the highway by Oyster Bay Microtel. RCMP is on scene. South bound traffic reduced to one lane. pic.twitter.com/B56V2gSsTD — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) January 22, 2021

There were 11 crashes at the Trans-Canada Highway and Oyster Sto’Lo Road intersection in 2019, second-most among Ladysmith intersections, according to ICBC statistics. There were 41 crashes there over the five years from 2015-2019.

