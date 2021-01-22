Emergency crews were called to a semi-truck crash along the Trans-Canada Highway at Oyster Sto’Lo Road on Friday, Jan. 22. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

Semi truck crashes off the side of the highway in Ladysmith

Driver taken to hospital as precaution after single-vehicle crash Friday

A semi truck busted through a highway barrier and rolled onto its side in the ditch in Ladysmith this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Trans-Canada Highway at Oyster Sto’Lo Road on Friday, Jan. 22, where a food distributing company’s truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash off the side of the southbound lanes.

Crews on scene said the truck driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Southbound traffic is pinched at the scene but is continuing to get through.

There were 11 crashes at the Trans-Canada Highway and Oyster Sto’Lo Road intersection in 2019, second-most among Ladysmith intersections, according to ICBC statistics. There were 41 crashes there over the five years from 2015-2019.

