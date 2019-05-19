Semi truck crashes into highway barrier cable near Chilliwack

Witnesses warning other drivers to watch for debris in other lanes

A second large crash has occured in Chilliwack this Sunday.

A semi truck has reportedly hit the cable barriers near the Gibson Road overpass, shortly before 7 p.m. The overpass is between Annis Road and Prest Road, and the accident is in the westbound lane.

Drive BC says an assessment is in progress and to expect heavy delays. Witnesses say a lot of debris left the truck and ended up in the eastbound lanes, and were advising other drivers through social media to watch the road carefully.

Earlier on Sunday, a multi-vehicle crash happened further west along Highway 1, near the Yale Road exit.

Also on Sunday evening, RCMP were dealing with an incident in Abbotsford along Highway 1, and have the highway closed at Mt. Lehman.

UPDATE: By 7:40 p.m., Drive BC reported that both accidents had been cleared.