Semi truck collides with snowshed near Revelstoke in fatal crash

The incident occurred early this morning

  • Jan. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Early this morning a semi truck collided with a snowshed near Revelstoke causing the death of the driver.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision roughly 46 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 at the Lanark Snow shed.

Upon arrival, responders found the tractor trailer sideways in the tunnel with heavy damage to the truck. There were two occupants of the truck and the driver died on scene.

As of 9 a.m., Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is closed. According to DriveBC, the road will remain closed for avalanche control until 2 p.m.

Please check DriveBC for updates.

