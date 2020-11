Despite DriveBC reports, Highway 6 is open, just limited to traffic in Vernon.

A semi truck is blocking a single lane heading eastbound near the intersection of Kalamalka Lake Road.

Traffic heading east, to Lumby, is moving. And motorists heading into Vernon are able to use the remaining lane to get around the truck.

A strap came loose on the truck, which is why it is stopped and blocking the road partially.

READ MORE: City run fitness classes paused in Vernon

READ MORE: Lumby bylaw complaints skyrocket in 2020

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar