Semi takes out power pole north of Penticton

Traffic is backed up along Naramata Road after a semi-truck collided with a power pole. (Jesse Day - Western News)

A semi-truck went off the road and took out a power-pole shortly before 2 p.m. on Naramata Road north of Penticton Friday.

The truck and trailer left the road near Fleet Road, north of Hillside Winery, and traffic is backed up at least a kilometer.

Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP responded to the scene.

A city electrical department vehicle is also responding due to the downed powerline.

Traffic is currently stopped heading north on Naramata road due to the incident.

It is not currently known how many homes are impacted by the damaged power line or if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

