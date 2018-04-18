Semi-rollover closes traffic on Highway 1

Vehicle incident east of No. 3 road has shut down highway in both directions

A semi-rollover has closed traffic in both directions on Highway just east of No. 3 road.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions, and crews are on scene at the accident.

Heavy delays are expected in both directions.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident east of No. 3 Road, highway is closed in both directions. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays.#Abbotsford — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018