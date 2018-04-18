A semi-rollover has closed traffic in both directions on Highway just east of No. 3 road.

Semi-rollover closes traffic on Highway 1

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A semi-rollover east of No. 3 Road has closed highway traffic in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions, and crews are on scene at the accident.

Heavy delays are expected in both directions.

