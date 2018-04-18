Semi-rollover closes traffic on Highway 1

A semi-rollover east of No. 3 Road has closed highway traffic in both directions.
DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions, and crews are on scene at the accident.
Heavy delays are expected in both directions.
UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 vehicle incident east of No. 3 Road, highway is closed in both directions. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays.#Abbotsford
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 semi-rollover east of No. 3 Road, highway is closed in both directions. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays.#Abbotsford
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018