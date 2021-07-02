Semi flips on South Surrey highway off-ramp

Emergency crews respond to the Highway 99 off-ramp to 8 Avenue Wednesday (July 1, 2021) after a semi flips. (Tim Staunton contributed photo)

Emergency crews responded to the Highway 99 off-ramp to 8 Avenue Wednesday (July 1, 2021), after a semi flipped onto its side.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. July 1, according to a witness.

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to the scene, and the truck driver was served violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, for unsafe cargo and driving without consideration.

The driver sustained minimal injuries, added Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which rendered the truck unsafe to drive. It was towed from the scene, Sangha said.

