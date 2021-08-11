A semi-truck flipped, blocking traffic in both directions on Clifton Road in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Semi flips, closes Kelowna road in both directions

Stretches of Clifton and High roads are closed

  Aug. 11, 2021
The Kelowna RCMP is asking people to avoid Clifton Road near High Road due to a serious collision involving a semi-truck.

The semi toppled on the winding Clifton Road and is currently blocking traffic in both directions.

As such, police have closed Clifton between Mountain Avenue and High Road, while High Road is closed between Clifton and Glenmore Road.

It’s unknown how long the roads will be closed.

More to come.

Just Posted