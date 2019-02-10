Semi flips, blocks Sumas Way in Abbotsford

A semi truck flipped onto its side on Sumas Way Sunday afternoon, blocking traffic in the northbound lanes.

The crash occurred on Sumas Way north of Highway 1 at the intersection with the westbound off ramp from the Trans Canada. It reportedly was the result of a truck running a red light, but that has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the intersection is temporarily closed, and drivers may be diverted to parallel routes.

It is not yet clear when the crash is expected to be cleared, nor is it known the extent of any injuries resulting from the crash.

Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a collision on Sumas Way @ the w/b entrance to Hwy 1 (see map). This intersection is closed & access to Hwy 1 w/b & Sumas Way n/b from here is temporarily closed. Pls use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/M71CJkaEGu — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 10, 2019

