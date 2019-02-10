Semi flips, blocks Sumas Way in Abbotsford

Unconfirmed reports indicate a truck ran a red light, causing the semi to swerve

  • Feb. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A semi truck flipped onto its side on Sumas Way Sunday afternoon, blocking traffic in the northbound lanes.

The crash occurred on Sumas Way north of Highway 1 at the intersection with the westbound off ramp from the Trans Canada. It reportedly was the result of a truck running a red light, but that has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the intersection is temporarily closed, and drivers may be diverted to parallel routes.

It is not yet clear when the crash is expected to be cleared, nor is it known the extent of any injuries resulting from the crash.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters hit streets of Washington, lawmakers weigh vaccine bill amid outbreak
Next story
Black History Month: ‘My family has been here since before Canada was a country’

Just Posted

Most Read