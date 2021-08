Incident took place early in the morning of Aug. 21

A truck rolled on its side early Saturday, Aug. 21, near Bowser. (B. Marie/Facebook photo)

Traffic was snarled for several hours early Saturday morning after a semi-truck rolled on its side on Highway 19 near Bowser.

The incident took place at approximately 6:30 a.m., south of Cook Creek Road.

Northbound traffic was delayed for several hours as the vehicle was towed away.

No injuries were reported.

— NEWS Staff

