Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

A white Hyundai was stopped on the highway waiting for southbound traffic to clear in order to make a westbound turn when it was struck from behind by a semi truck also heading northbound. The Hyundai was subsequently pushed into an oncoming southbound vehicle, causing a second collision, and sending that vehicle into the ditch.

Barriere Fire was called to assist in the removal of the lone occupant who was trapped in the Hyundai. She sustained a number of injuries and was transported to Royal Inland Hospital by ambulance.

Both directions of traffic were shut down on Highway 5 during the rescue of the injured driver and the subsequent investigation and clean-up.

Police report the driver of the semi-truck was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.