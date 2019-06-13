Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

A white Hyundai was stopped on the highway waiting for southbound traffic to clear in order to make a westbound turn when it was struck from behind by a semi truck also heading northbound. The Hyundai was subsequently pushed into an oncoming southbound vehicle, causing a second collision, and sending that vehicle into the ditch.

Barriere Fire was called to assist in the removal of the lone occupant who was trapped in the Hyundai. She sustained a number of injuries and was transported to Royal Inland Hospital by ambulance.

Both directions of traffic were shut down on Highway 5 during the rescue of the injured driver and the subsequent investigation and clean-up.

Police report the driver of the semi-truck was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.

Previous story
Nanaimo urges meeting between DND, user groups over military range land
Next story
Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks and work camp lease extended

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

    Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

  • Barriere’s “hidden gem” in the North Thompson Valley

    There is a hidden gem in the North Thompson Valley, and it can be found nestled on a quiet road in the community of Barriere.

  • Skeena Angler | Kitlope Part 3

    I'm not happy to learn that our boat has been hanging by a mechanical thread since we left MK Bay, but take some comfort in the fact that we're about 45 minutes away from the Kitlope Anchorage where, if everything goes according to the plan, the jet boats will arrive and ferry us upriver to camp.

  • MMIWG inquiry brings us to a necessary next step

    The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is the latest addition to a growing library of reports, findings, and recommendations on what should be done about the many problems afflicting Canada's Indigenous people.

  • Ready Set Learn Early Childhood information day in Barriere

    Thanks to the very generous support from many area businesses and organizations, the May 28, 8th Annual Early Childhood Check-up Day held at the Barriere Elementary School in conjunction with Ready Set Learn was once again a very successful community event.

  • Granisle celebrates its emergency services crews

    Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle's safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle's website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josee Bonhomme photos)