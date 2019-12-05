Semi driver blinded by headlights, goes off Highway 1 near Chase

Tow truck crews recover a semi tractor trailer from an embankment along Highway 1 east of Chase on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The semi went off the highway the evening prior. The driver was transported to hospital for minor injuries. (Penny Brown/Salmon Arm Observer)

The westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase was temporarily closed Thursday morning, Dec. 5, to allow tow truck crews to recover a semi tractor trailer that went off the road and over an embankment.

Three tow trucks were involved in the vehicle recovery near the Jade Mountain Motel.

Chase RCMP report the semi went off the highway around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The driver told police he’d been blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, and witnesses reported seeing the semi drive straight off the road.

The driver was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of minor injuries.

(Penny Brown/Salmon Arm Observer)