Semi crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford sends two to hospital

Emergency crews seen here loading one driver into an ambulance. John Morrow photo.

A semi-truck crash on Highway 1 sent two people away in ambulances after the collision left them unconscious and trapped.

Around 10:15 a.m., emergency scanners reported the westbound crash, which occurred just past the Whatcom Road off ramp. The scanner reported the semi had collided with the minivan, and that the drivers were knocked out and trapped.

Both occupants were seen being loaded into ambulances by emergency crews. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Westbound traffic is slowly moving but heavily volume has backed up from the crash site to Atkinson Road, between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

John Morrow photo.

Abbotsford News