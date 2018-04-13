Semi accident closed Paulson Bridge

Castlegar RCMP responded to an overturned semi-trailer truck just off the Paulson Bridge on Monday.

Castlegar RCMP responded to an overturned semi-trailer truck just off the Paulson Bridge on Monday, April 9.

The call came in around 7:22 p.m.

“Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a semi-truck that overturned on Highway 3 near the Paulson Bridge,” said Cpl. Jason Olney. “Some members attended and there was a semi that had collided with the rock bluff and spilled its load across the highway.”

Traffic was closed in both directions at the bridge while police dealt with the incident.

Olney said that no one was harmed during the accident.

“It was a miracle that no one was hurt,” he said. “The driver of the semi was uninjured.”

Olney also said that it appears there may have been a malfunction with the truck that caused the accident.

The matter has been forwarded to the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE).

