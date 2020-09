The .5 hectare fire was reported on Tuesday

The orange marker indicates the location of yesterday’s wildfire at Selous Creek which has now been extinguished. Map: BC Wildfire Service

The .5 hectare wildfire reported yesterday at Selous Creek, 3.3 km from Nelson, is out.

“It was a small target, and our Kootenay Lake crews got out there quickly,” BC Wildfire Service’s Kim Wright told the Star on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Talbott Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grew to 539 hectares over the weekend. Up to 132 firefighters, eight helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are fighting the fire.

Nelson Star