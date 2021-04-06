Seller beware: Quesnel RCMP warn of recent cyberstalking cases on buy and sell sites

The Quesnel RCMP are warning the public about several recent cyberstalking incidents targeting women in the community.

Sgt. Richard Weseen said between March 30, 2021 and April 5, 2021, the Quesnel RCMP received three reports of a man who was using Facebook Marketplace and Quesnel Buy and Sell as platforms to have inappropriate conversations with women after they posted items for sale on the social media sites.

After inquiring about the items, the man changed the subject of the conversation in an effort to share personal information while making several inappropriate comments. These included an offer to pay for a massage from one woman, a request to attend a residence to try on clothing items for sale from another, and in the third case, he asked for the woman’s address and asked if she lived alone.

“It is crucial that people take steps to protect themselves by avoiding the disclosure of personal information online,” said Weseen. “When a person is asking where you live, where you work, relationship status, or if you live alone, these should be red flags.”

Rather than selling items at your home, Weseen said exchanges should be made in public places, such as the parking lot of the police station, or large shopping centers. If selling larger items at your property, ensure you have someone there with you as a safety precaution.

“The man involved in these incidents has been identified and the police have contacted him. Although his actions did not meet a criminal threshold, the women did the right thing by reporting the incidents to the police.”

If you are subjected to cyberstalking, please call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 922-9211.

