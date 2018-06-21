Sellars to run for Williams Lake Indian Band chief

After serving three terms as councillor, Sellars is throwing his hat in for chief

Williams Lake Indian Band councillor Willie Sellars announced Thursday he plans to run for chief in his community’s Aug. 16 election. Here he spoke at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital expansion announcement last February. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Indian Band councillor Willie Sellars has seized the opportunity to mark National Indigneous Peoples Day with the announcement he plans to run for chief in August 2018.

“I’m extremely excited to officially announce my candidacy for Chief of the Williams Lake Indian Band,” Sellars said in press release Thursday. “Our community has been extremely fortunate to have Chief Ann Louie at the helm for the last 10 years.”

Praising Louie for providing “great leadership,” Sellars said he would love to see her stay on for another term, but said she’s made the decision to move onto other things.

“I’m extremely grateful for her hard work and guidance and know that I’ll have huge shoes to fill if I’m successful in my efforts to become elected as Chief.”

Sellars, 34, has served three terms on council already. He lives on Sugar Cane reserve with his three children — Milah, Cash and Lewis.

During the winters, he is the goaltender with the Williams Lake Stampeders and during the summers he dipnets, participates in cultural activities and plays community fastball.

In the spring of 2018, Sellars tried his hand at bull riding in the indoor rodeo, and was paired with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who opened his chute.

Sellars also authored the internationally acclaimed children’s novel “Dipnetting with Dad,” which tells the tale of an aboriginal youth’s fishing experiences with his father and extended family. In 2018, Sellars will release a follow-up book titled “Hockey with Dad”.

If elected as chief, Sellars will serve a four-year term.

