Selkirk graduation in Kimberley will look very different this year

We have all had to change things in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and for this year's Selkirk Class of 2020 what has changed is graduation.

Typically, high school graduation in Kimberley is a very big weekend. Relatives come in, there’s the parade through the Platzl, the gathering for pictures, the prom, family parties on Friday. On Saturday, there is the graduation ceremony at the arena.

This year, none of that will happen.

However, SD6 administration and Selkirk staff have been working to hard to find a way to honour grads.

“On Thursday, June 25, the Selkirk Secondary Class of 2020 will celebrate with a virtual ceremony, that will be live-streamed and recorded,” said Superintendent Paul Carriere. “This event will include a Valedictorian speech, a speech from the Superintendent, a video message from Principal Clint Dolgopol and the Selkirk Staff, and will also feature a grad video produced by Gretchen Miller.

“On June 26-27 Selkirk will honour each Graduate at a socially distanced live event. Grads will he in groups of 8, with a maximum of 4 guests per grad (immediate family members only). Students will process in their cap and gown, and each will receive a certificate, gift, and any scholarships or bursaries they may have been awarded. A professional photographer will capture the event. Grads will be able to take their cap and gown home to have pictures with family afterwards.”

While there may be other events planned in the community, Carriere says that these two events are the only ones that are organized and sponsored by the school.

“Wishing the 2020 Graduating class of Selkirk Secondary every happiness and success in the future,” Carriere said.

