Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

Selkirk College has surpassed its COVID-19 student relief campaign goal with flying colours.

According to the fundraising page, the college has raised almost $75,000 to help cover students’ emergency housing, grocery and utility costs that were brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Selkirk College student housing to remain open, with precautions

That’s almost $15,000 over the fundraising goal that was set last month by the college.

On May 5, the college announced that it would be increasing the campaign goal amount to $80,000 and would be matching donations dollar-for-dollar for the day only.

The Selkirk College Student’s Union has made a donation of over $17,000 to assist in the campaign so far.

Students at the college haven’t been able to attend in-person classes since mid-March after they were suspended due to the crisis.

Students have been using an online delivery model to help finish off their classes for the semester.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Castlegar News