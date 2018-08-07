Proud mom Hailey Bishop (and dad Kaelyn Bishop) said it was a heartwarming moment as their son Atticus Bishop spent some quality time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Hailey said Trudeau “was so sweet with him,” and then Sophie Trudeau came over because she was jealous of her hubby getting to hold the baby. Photo submitted by Hailey Bishop

Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton

  • Aug. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Penticton’s Gyro Park for B.C. Day and took time with locals to get their selfies in.

Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

Did you take a good photo with the PM? Send it to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Here are some of your pictures:

#justintrudeau visits Penticton! #trudeau #penticton

A post shared by Melanie Mehrer (@melanie__mehrer) on

Nice hair JT #bcday #gyropark #penticton #visitpenticton

A post shared by Justin Zimmerman (@justinjzimmerman_) on

A future RAP student (Miss Justine's niece: Dream) was dancing in Penticton today, to celebrate BC Day! After dancing, she got to run up and give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a big hug after he gave his speech. Before this photo was taken, Justin told Dream and the group of friends she was with, that each of them were the future of our communities and our country. It was an inspiring speech to listen to and pretty incredible to watch these youngsters take in what he had to say to them! His speech reminded us of the importance of youth education and re-instilled in me the importance of extending mentorship to our next generation. Passion counts and RAP is proud to be continuing to build different ways that we can support youth through art eductation and outreach initiatives. Stay tuned…we have news, upcoming projects, and workshops that we can't wait to share with youth! In the meantime, we wish you and your families a wonderful long weekend and a very happy BC day ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸŽ‰ #bcday #britishcolumbia #justintrudeau #photooftheday #penticton #vancouverdance #canadian #youth #art #dance #proud #okanaganliving #speech #primeminister #vanarts #bcperformingarts #dancers #artistsofinstagram #artmatters #makeadifference

A post shared by Reforming Art Productions (@reformingart) on

Finally I met him #support #bcday #summer #penticton

A post shared by I 'M SIRICHAT ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ (@kanompotae.s) on

A casual long weekend bump-in with pals. @justinpjtrudeau #Penticton

A post shared by Mary-Jo Dionne (@mjdionneproductions) on

