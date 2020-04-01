Self isolate and take your dog for a walk

Self isolating in Houston

Self isolating can be fun for your furry friend and also good for your health. Houston resident, Darr and his D.O.G. were out for their daily walk and practicing social distancing. Even outdoors you are to remain two metres from each other unless you live in the same household. Being outside does not make it safer to be close together. It may be good for your mental health to be outside but stay around your municipality, stay close to home and local trails. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Apr. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Self isolating can be fun for your furry friend and also good for your health. Houston resident, Darr and his D.O.G. were out for their daily walk and practicing social distancing. Even outdoors you are to remain two metres from each other unless you live in the same household. Being outside does not make it safer to be close together. It may be good for your mental health to be outside but stay around your municipality, stay close to home and local trails. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Houston Today

Previous story
School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar to remove fall break for 2020/2021
Next story
Thief nabs $600 worth of tools in break-and-enter at Saanich hardware store

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Self isolating in Houston

    Self isolating can be fun for your furry friend and also good for your health. Houston resident, Darr and his D.O.G. were out for their daily walk and practicing social distancing. Even outdoors you are to remain two metres from each other unless you live in the same household. Being outside does not make it safer to be close together. It may be good for your mental health to be outside but stay around your municipality, stay close to home and local trails. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Governments close doors in Lakes District area

    Employees of companies across the province have been laid off in the past few weeks, while other businesses have just closed their doors. In the Lakes District, a number of organizations have followed suit, including various bodies of government.

  • School is still out, but the Ministry has a plan-sort of

    On March 27, the Ministry of Education released a long statement, and a comprehensive guide for parents with children out of school. Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, schools have been out since March 17, and parents have been wondering what the solution would be.

  • A trip down fool’s memory lane

    Lorraine reminisces about her dad getting the better of her and her sister

  • Arson suspected in townhouse fire

    One unit completely destroyed

  • Borrowing and return services offered by library during closure

    But facility remains closed to public

  • Gallery 2 launches new online art program

    Every Wednesday the gallery will post a prompt to inspire artists at home