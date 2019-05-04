Seeking shelter: Revelstoke landlord has tenant build illegal bedrooms

The carpentry work was in exchange for zero rent

Many come to Revelstoke with dreams of skiing. However, once they arrive the dreams may become murky.

Due to the high cost of living, some end up working two or three jobs to survive, maybe not even skiing as much as imagined. Finding a home in Revelstoke can be challenging as vacancy rates are currently hovering just above zero.

According to Living Wage for Families, Revelstoke’s living wage is $18.90 per hour in 2019. This calculation indicates how much someone needs to be paid to live and reside in that community. Revelstoke has the third highest living wage requirements in the province.

By comparison, according to data from the B.C. government, wages in Revelstoke are below average. For families, the provincial average yearly income is $91,967 for 2017. In Revelstoke, it’s $79,868 or 13 per cent lower for the same year.

Now, David lives outside city limits in an old RV. He said life is simpler, easier and quiet. He even hitch hikes to work. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

To make ends meet, some Revelstokians barter or make trades for accommodation. In one instance, a Revelstoke man agreed to help build additional bedrooms for zero rent. However, the work ended up being far more than anticipated.

“The guy was relentless. He wanted you to do more than agreed,” said the Revelstoke resident, who only spoke to Black Press under anonymity. This story refers to him as David.

“The landlord was the epitome of everything that is wrong with this town,” said David.

Two years ago, David moved into a house on one of the main streets of Revelstoke. The landlord, who worked in the Alberta oil patch at the time, told David he could stay for free if he helped build multiple bedrooms in the basement. According to David, six people were already living in the three bedroom home. The house had no locks.

“He made it look like it’s this cool ski bum house, but really it was a free-for-all.”

David said the landlord had no building permits for renovation.

According to the City of Revelstoke, building additional bedrooms requires a building permit to ensure the rooms are up to code, such as having egress windows, which can be opened from the inside and are large enough for an emergency escape.

At times, there were up to 12 people in the house, including visitors.

“It was insanity,” David said.

Pertaining to city bylaws, two people are permitted per bedroom with a maximum total of 10 people per single family dwelling.

According to David, the landlord did not have his own room. He’d either sleep in the living room or with other tenants. No one signed a lease.

“He was just a sponge.”

In the fall of 2017, the furnace broke. Black mold flourished and eventually several months later, after the window sills were covered in a rime of black, said David, the landlord put in a new heating system.

Although his current space is small, David said he’s free. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

David built five bedrooms in the basement during his stay. The extra bedrooms would not be considered secondary suites, as the city classifies secondary suites as being self contained. Meaning they have a separate bathroom and kitchen.

According to the City of Revelstoke bylaws, only one secondary suite is permitted per single family dwelling. A permit is required for all secondary suites.

Data supplied by the city indicate there are 141 legal secondary suites in Revelstoke. Permits for a secondary suites are $50 and subject to additional charges for garbage, sewer and water rates.

Unlawful secondary suites are investigated on a complaint-driven basis, on advice from the Fire Chief or Building Official “if life safety issues arise” wrote Dawn Low, director of corporate administration, in an email to Black Press.

Eventually, due to disagreements, David left the house in Revelstoke.

Now, he lives outside city limits in an old RV. He said life is simpler, easier and quiet.

To get to work, David hitch hikes.

Beside the RV, is an old fading yellow van where David lived before the RV. It’s rusting and needs repairs. David said he just sold it to another “desperate soul” who had nowhere else to go.

“Many who come to Revelstoke have no money.”

While there is work in Revelstoke said David, the jobs may not pay enough to live here.

“I don’t want to pay someone else’s mortgage. I don’t need that.”

