‘Seed library’ created at VIRL’s Nanaimo Harbourfront branch

A variety of seeds is now available at Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Harbourfront branch in Nanaimo. (Submitted photo)

Green thumbs and novice gardeners will be able to take advantage of a new collection at Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Harbourfront branch.

According to a press release, the downtown Nanaimo branch will now have a seed library, available to anyone with a library card. Pre-packaged seeds can be picked up from the ‘Creativity Commons’ located on the branch’s second floor. Offerings include tomatoes, zucchini, basil, rosemary, bok choy, peppers, wild flowers and more, the press release said.

The regional library teamed with Village Vancouver, an organization aiming to build sustainable communities, to create the seed library, said the press release, with close to 1,000 seed packets sent to the library as well as a wooden storage box.

“When I saw the popularity of VIRL’s master gardener program series, it was obvious that many people are interested in growing their own food…” said Dalia Levy, Creativity Commons information technician and seed library founder. “Since we’re all being asked to stay close to home for the time being, I don’t know if there’s been a better time to get into gardening. We’re so excited to help promote food security, eco-literacy, and small-scale gardening in the community.”

Library patrons will be limited to three seed packs per household and the branch also seeks donations in order for the seed library to be sustainable. Donors will be asked to provide name and variety of plant, year harvested and contact information, should staff seek further information.

Donations can be dropped off at the library commons on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In related news, registration is open for the library’s ‘Primer on Roses’ for its virtual gardening series, which will take place June 5 at 1 p.m. People can register here.

