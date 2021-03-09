See Mission’s nominees for 2021 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Former BC Lion JR LaRose was the keynote speaker at the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards last year at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Mission has been given 7 nominations for the 2021 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The winners will be announced during live during the virtual celebration on March 10 at 7 p.m. People wishing to watch can RSVP on event’s website.

Brody McDearmid and Richard Lichtenberg have both been nominated for a Champion of Diversity Award. Larissa Potma has been nominated for a Youth Champion of Diversity Award (ages 12 to 17). Nominees in this category are recognized for working towards a more inclusive society.

The Young Guns Weightlifting Club has been nominated for an Innovative Initiative (Small Organizations), for their effort to promote diversity in the community in a unique way.

The SARA for Women shelter in Mission has been nominated for an Inclusive Environment Award (Small and Medium Organizations), while Mission Fire Rescue Service has been nominated for an Inclusive Environment Award (Large Organizations). Organizations in these categories have created a welcoming environment for culturally diverse groups.

What’s On! Mission has been nominated for a Marketing Award for their efforts to reach culturally diverse communities, and communicate through different cultural norms, values and languages.

