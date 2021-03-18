Security cameras to be installed at Willowbrook Fire Department

The Willowbrook Fire Department building will have security cameras installed, in an attempt to deter attempted thefts and vandalism. (submitted)

Video surveillance cameras will be set up outside the Willowbrook Fire Department building.

On March 18, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board voted to install three surveillance cameras at the building, in rural Oliver.

In a report to the board, Christy Malden, manager of legislative services for the regional district, said there is a need for security cameras in the area.

“There have been attempts to break into the fuel tanks, enter the building and steal outdoor equipment at the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department building. All of these issues create safety and operational issues,” she said.

In addition, the regional district will install an alarm system for the main building and will have a hitch lock installed on the exterior trailer, in addition to additional locks on the doors.

“The cameras should deter trespassing and attempted access or theft of equipment as they will know they could get caught,” Malden said.

The cost of the cameras is estmated at $4,000 to $5,500.

