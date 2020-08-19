Security cameras installed at Mount Cain after 18 cabins were broken into

'In at least one cabin the damage was quite extensive'

Dazy Weymer climbs a tree to hang up signs informing people that the area is now under surveillance. (Mount Cain photo)

Thieves beware, video surveillance cameras have now been installed at Mount Cain after 18 cabins were broken into back in July.

According to a news release from Jen Lash, Chair of the Cabin Owners Association, “The culprits broke in the doors, stole alcohol, damaged the interior of some cabins, and left a mess including vomit. In at least one cabin the damage was quite extensive.”

Lash added that “Mount Cain has always felt like a corner of the world that has escaped this type of vandalism. But after the break-ins this summer, we have no choice but to install a surveillance system so we can identify anyone who tries to do this again.”

The incident was reported to the Sayward RCMP and they are currently trying to catch the people responsible for the vandalism.

If anyone knows who may have been involved in the break-ins, please contact the Sayward RCMP at (250) 282-5522.

