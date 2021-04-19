Sections of Courtenay Riverway Trail closed during maintenance

Sections of the Courtenay Riverway in south Courtenay will be closed for maintenance between Monday, April 19 and Friday, April 23.

Starting Monday, crews are removing the old boardwalk and performing trail restoration in the forested area south of Anfield Road to Millard Road (behind Sandpiper Drive). This trail section will be fully closed until Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will put some finishing touches on the new trail section between Millard and Beachwood roads. This trail section will be closed 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those two days, and will reopen after working hours.

During these trail closures, people who walk and cycle will need to detour via the South Island Highway. Please obey all posted signage. Thank you.

